Developed over decades, MOTUL 300V is a 100% synthetic racing lubricant that maximises performance using advanced ESTER Core® Technology that increases power output while protecting the engine, gearbox and clutch. 300V exceeds the FZG standards for gear wear and maintains a stable pressure regardless of conditions.

Available with variants for 2 stroke and 4 stroke engines, race bikes, street bikes or off-road bikes, 300V is the oil of choice of elite racers across multiple disciplines.

SRP: From £20.99

