Motul 510 2tMOTUL 510 2T s a 2-Stroke Synthetic lubricant specially developed for motorcycle and moped 2-Stroke engines providing engine protection with an anti-smoke formula suitable for oil injector systems or premix, as well as catalytic converters.

510 2T reaches the JASO FD standard, the highest JASO standard for engine cleanliness.

SRP: From £10.99

