Motul Care C2 Chain Lube (road)Motul MC Care C2 Chain Lube (Road)

Easy to use and suitable for all kinds of road bike chains, C2 Chain Lube is formulated to be a sticky lube that adheres to chains even at high speeds, increasing performance and reducing wear.

C2 Chain Lube also contains a special formula that breaks old residue for a deeper penetration in the links for long lasting protection.

SRP: £9.49

