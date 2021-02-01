Motul MC Care C2 Chain Lube (Road)

Easy to use and suitable for all kinds of road bike chains, C2 Chain Lube is formulated to be a sticky lube that adheres to chains even at high speeds, increasing performance and reducing wear.

C2 Chain Lube also contains a special formula that breaks old residue for a deeper penetration in the links for long lasting protection.

SRP: £9.49

