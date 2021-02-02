MOTUL E5 Shine & Go is a silicone-based formula that shines and enhances plastic surface colours, reviving and protecting the colours of fairings, dashboards, mudguards, mirrors, engines and other painted surfaces. Simply spray on to restore parts to their original shine!

SRP: £9.49

