Motul M1 & M2 Helmet Care kit

MOTUL Helmet Care products use a neutral, non-aggressive formula to clean and freshen your helmet.

M1 Helmet & Visor Clean removes oil and dirt without affecting the paintwork, leaving a streak free finish that also removes insects, while M2 Helmet Interior Clean deeply cleans the helmet interior, immediately eliminating odours and removing bacteria.

Simply spray on and wipe off with the free microfibre cloth for a perfect finish every time.

The Helmet Care products form a part of the MC Care range, which includes key maintenance materials to keep your bike in optimum condition.

M1 Helmet & Visor Clean SRP: £5.49

M2 Helmet Interior Clean SRP: £6.49

For more Motul UK news check out our dedicated page Motul UK news

or head to the official Motul UK website bikeoil.co.uk/