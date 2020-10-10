

MOTUL MC Care Helmet & Visor Clean

MOTUL Helmet Care products use a neutral, non-aggressive formula to clean and freshen your helmet. M1 Helmet & Visor Clean removes oil and dirt without affecting the paintwork, leaving a streak free finish that also removes insects, while M2 deeply cleans the helmet interior, immediately eliminating odours and removing bacteria. Simply spray on and wipe off with the free microfibre cloth for a perfect finish every time. The Helmet Care products form a part of the MC Care range, which includes key maintenance materials to keep your bike in optimum condition.

Helmet Care Pack SRP: £10.99

