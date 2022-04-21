Click here for more info on Bike4Life Fest

Motul unveils its latest innovation, the 300V² 0W-30 oil, co-branded with the MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship.

Founded in 1853, Motul produces high-performance motor oil and industrial lubricants that any bike owners can benefit from the best quality.

WorldSBK holds a special position in the French brand’s motorsports story as Motul has been the Championship’s title sponsor since 2016 and the two have renewed their valuable partnership until 2023. Motul’s presence has also expanded, supporting various teams in the WorldSBK paddock such as Team HRC and MV Agusta Reparto Corse. Fans attending WorldSBK events can discover the quality of its 300V Factory Line and MC CARE product ranges in the paddock, whilst Motul invites fans to the Motul Action Box where they get even closer to the action. The Motul Dutch Round is the perfect place for the iconic French brand to launch its new product with many activities in the WorldSBK Paddock such as dedicated Tech Talks and new billboards.

Motul and Dorna WSBK Organization (DWO) are going even further in their 360° partnership with the launch of its new 300V² 0W-30 engine oil, co-branded with the Superbike name. This co-branding does not only underline performance, but it’s a symbol of the long-standing partnership between Motuland the FIM Superbike World Championship.

Dieter Michels, Technical Expert at Motul:

“Motul and WorldSBK have joined forces to provide an oil that’s in line with both brands’ images; passion and excitement. Motul’s dedication is to bring better performances and reliability to riders and thanks the 300V² SBK 0W-30 engine oil, sports bike performances can go up by 2.5%, bringing the excitement of racing to any owner of a sports bike!”

Francesco Valentino, Head of WorldSBK Commercial & Marketing dept.:

“Associating WorldSBK with the new Motul 300V² 0W-30 engine oil is a unique opportunity for the Championship. Motul is a key partner of the Championship, and this new product fits perfectly in the fan-oriented ‘Motul SBK Experience’ we have been building together since 2016.”

Discover the new 300V² 0W-30 Oil

Motul has been producing top quality engine oils specifically designed for racing for decades, and in 2022, the French company launched its new 300V² 0W-30 engine oil co-branded with the Superbike name. The new product has already been validated by top factory teams, making it an optimum choice for WorldSBK enthusiasts for both road and track usage.

The new 300V² 0W-30 engine oil offers a new viscosity to Superbike owners who want to reach the highest performance of their bike; it has been specifically engineered to offer maximum power output and better clutch grip control with outstanding engine and gearbox protection when running in extreme conditions. Faster clutch lock, quicker power transfer and lower clutch slippage are integral gains from 300V², as are high shear stability for maximal oil film resistance, to reduce wear on engines and transmissions.

Motul’s new product also features increased oxidation resistance for longer engine and oil life and low oil film friction, which brings improved fuel economy. Suitable for four-stroke engines, with or without integrated gearboxes, and with both wet and dry clutches. Motul 300V² 4T Factory Line 0W-30 allows stable oil pressure and delivers maximum power to the engine in all extreme conditions and it can also cope with engines which are subject to low engine oil dilution from unburned fuel.

This brand-new engine oil was formulated using renewable bases and is composed of less fossil raw material; this allows a carbon footprint reduction of 25% during the manufacturing process, and Motul managed to make the oil perform better than ever before.

For more info checkout our dedicated World Superbike News page World Superbike News

Or visit the official World Superbike website WorldSBK.com

For more Motul UK news check out our dedicated page Motul UK news

Find a local dealer at www.bikeoil.co.uk/findadealer

or head to the official Motul UK website bikeoil.co.uk/

Click here for more info on Bike4Life Fest

Follow us on social media:

Instagram: @superbikenews

Twitter: @sbknews>

Facebook: @superbikenews

Click here for more info on Arai Helmets

Click here for more info on Xena Security