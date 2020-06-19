MSS Performance to set target on 2021 National Superstock success

After an incredibly tough start to the year for not just MSS Performance but the entire nation due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Essex based team have decided to concentrate on a return to British Superbike Championship racing in 2021.

Following an eight year hiatus, the team’s much anticipated reappearance in the Superstock class is now being postponed even further, a decision that has not been made lightly and is to the disappointment of both Kawasaki and Team Owner, Nick Morgan.

“We have had an extremely difficult eight weeks in business as soon as the announcement was made that race tracks will close due to Covid-19. MSS trade globally so the effect from the pandemic has hit us hard, but we have started to bounce back and we will be more than fired up for the 2021 BSB Superstock 1000 Championship.”

The MSS Performance crew will still be ever present in the British Superbike paddock as the official Team Green Technical Partner. The involvement of MSS Performance will be integral to the success of many other Kawasaki teams in various classes throughout the series, as they provide their expertise both on and off the track.

Additionally the team are excited to still be involved at Junior Supersport level with Australian rider, Seth Crump who is the Son of former Speedway World Champion Jason Crump and will be campaigning the MSS Performance prepared Kawasaki Ninja 400.

Kawasaki Motors UK Senior Racing Coordinator, Ross Burridge said, “Our plans for 2020 across the British Superbike paddock have of course been adversely affected by the Covid-19 pandemic and the impact it’s had on many businesses across the country, including race teams. We do however remain confident that we can continue to have an exciting and successful season in 2020, albeit a shortened one and we can’t wait to see MSS Performance back on the grid at round one in 2021.”