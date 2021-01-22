Muc-Off are pleased to present ‘Dovi In The Dirt’ starring MotoGP racer Andrea Dovizioso.

Muc-off, the global leaders in bike care and maintenance, celebrate their collaboration with MotoGP athlete Andrea Dovizioso with the affectionately named feature: ‘Dovi in the Dirt.’

Based at a local track near Dovizioso’s Italian home, Muc-Off facilitated a day in the dirt for Dovizioso on his KTM 450 SX-F where he uncovers his career highs, lows and the true extent of his passion for motocross.

Muc-Off supported Dovizioso during his 2020 season in MotoGP where he finished an impressive fourth overall which included winning the Austrian Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring. With 15 MotoGP victories to his name, Dovizioso has made the decision to take a break from professional racing in 2021 and focus on his true two wheeled passion– motocross.

In the first round of the AMA Supercross Championship, aired on NBC on Saturday 16th January, it came to light that the Muc-Off Honda Supercross team was born from the Muc-Off logo placement on Dovizioso’s helmet. Muc-Off is continuing to make an impact at the pinnacle levels of motorsport with the full armoury of Clean, Protect and Lube systems, including its flagship product: Nano Tech Bike Cleaner.

