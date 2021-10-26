Muc-off Launches Anti-odour Spray

Muc-Off, the global leaders in bicycle and motorcycle care and performance, announce the launch of an all-new Anti Odour Spray designed to keep riders’ kit smelling fresh.

With global pressure mounting on recycling garments (re-wear and re-use) comes a desire for inventive rider care products that maintain and increase the longevity of kit. This new rider care product attacks stubborn odours which means that kit can remain fresher for longer.

“Nobody likes stinking kit! That’s why we are stoked to be able to find a new way to freshen up your riding equipment. Our new Anti-Odour Spray works on all types of kit. People often forget that rider care is just as important as bike care!” – Alex Trimnell, CEO at Muc-Off.

The new innovative spray contains SILVERPLUS® silver ion technology, which works by releasing the silver element in the formula onto the fabric. The silver releases positive ions to attach to the negative ions of bacteria, which prevents the dreaded odour-causing bacteria from developing. It’s ideal for removing odour from helmet liners, body armour, shoe lining, gloves, pads, boots, shoes, synthetic fibre or any other textiles that come into contact with your skin and start to smell over time.

Muc-Off Anti Odour Spray leaves a long-lasting hygienic finish that freshens your equipment. It’s perfect for using while away on riding trips, to help protect your kit when it’s repeatedly used and can’t be washed be easily washed. It’s suitable to use on leather, suede, cotton, polycotton, softshell, technical fabrics and synthetics – while providing freshness for up to ten washes before another spray treatment is needed.

Muc-Off Anti Odour Spray comes in a 250ml bottle and retails at £11.99/€17.99. It’s available now from muc-off.com and selected retailers.

