Muc-Off, the global leader in bike care and maintenance, has launched an all-new, high performance air filter care range for the first time.

We are stoked to be launching our new air filter cleaner & oil range. Our new line up is an exciting extension to our portfolio of performance centric products that wrap simplicity of use and outstanding results in one range. Alex Trimnell, CEO at Muc-Off

Developed to give the highest level of engine protection, the new Air Filter Cleaner and oil range is guaranteed to maximise performance, even in the most brutal of conditions.

The Muc-Off Biodegradable Foam Filter Cleaner is a state of the art, professional strength biodegradable cleaner which cleans and cares for air filters. It rapidly breaks down the oils, greases and grime on all foam air filters. It is the hassle-free way to rapidly clean a foam filters to ensure users get maximum horsepower. The unique combination of active ingredients is formulated to clean dirt and oil in seconds, without damaging any foam or glue.

The Muc-Off Foam Filter Oil is a non-chlorinated, low-viscosity formula which improves class leading efficiency and increases the longevity of foam air filters and engine-life for all off-road machines. The proprietary formulation contains polymeric additives which provide a hyper-tacky surface that resists the ingress of airborne sand, dust, water, mud and grime to help make sure an engine is not only protected, but can still breathe freely in the toughest of conditions.

The full range is as follows:

Air Filter Oil 1L – £17.99/ €19.99

Air Filter Cleaner 1L – £9.99/€15.99

Air Filter Cleaner 5L – £34.99/€44.99

The Muc-Off air filter range is available to order now through Muc-Off stockists and at https://muc-off.com/

