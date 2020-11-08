Muc-Off, the global leader in bicycle & motorcycle care releases the new, Anti-Viral ONE SHOT Grenade designed to sanitise vehicles and rooms.

“I am stoked that we are launching the powerful Anti-Viral ONE SHOT Grenade. This innovative product means that now there is a way to sanitise the spaces we all use and live in, on a daily basis.” – Alex Trimnell, Muc-Off CEO

This mini but mighty Anti-Viral ONE SHOT grenade comes in a compact 150ml spray which can sanitise entire rooms and vehicle interiors in one single shot. The grenade is easily activated in a single ‘spray and go’ use and is proven to be a highly powerful measure against bacteria and enveloped viruses.

The combination of quaternary ammonium compounds (QUAT) and alcohol in the ONE SHOT kills 99.99% of bacteria plus enveloped viruses. Simply activate the ONE SHOT and after a few minutes, its entire contents will be released and getting straight to work.

The ONE SHOT grenade is highly versatile and can be used in vehicles, offices, retail outlets and homes. Whilst the formula is tough on bacteria and enveloped viruses, it is safe on surfaces and has been tested to the EN14476 standard against enveloped viruses.

Muc-Off have a wider range of personal protection products available including sanitisers, gels and reusable face masks. The sanitisers range from compact bottles ideal for commuters, through to refillable family size sprays. The face masks are water resistant, filter dust and have an antibacterial layer – together, they are a powerful antibacterial arsenal.

Muc-Off are donating 10% of all profits made from their antibacterial range and sales of the ONE SHOT Anti-viral grenade to the World Health Organisation’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund.

For more information on Muc-Off Moto products visit muc-off.com/moto

