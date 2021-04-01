Muc-Off, the global leaders in bicycle and motorcycle care and maintenance, are proud to launch the Deep Scrubber Glove as an extension to their innovative cleaning armory.

Made from durable and high-strength silicone, the Muc-Off Deep Scrubber Gloves make cleaning tight spots on your hardware easier than ever. The glove has flexible bristles that covers all the fingers as well as the palm so you can get completely ‘hands-on’ with your cleaning. The bristles also allow you to tackle hard-to-reach grime, so you can spend less time cleaning and more time riding.

“I am stoked to add the Deep Scrubber Glove to the line-up of innovative cleaning tools. Not many enjoy getting their hands dirty while cleaning, but we are confident this will be an awesome way of doing just that, whilst effectively cleaning your pride and joy! – Alex Trimnell CEO at Muc-Off

Muc-Off knows good traction is a key factor when riding. So now, thanks to these new reusable, waterproof cleaning gloves, good grip can be enjoyed off the trails too, with a built-in inner anti-slip surface for maximum control whilst cleaning. Once users have finished scrubbing away grime and dirt, they can throw the gloves into hot water or the dishwasher to clean. They are heat resistant up to 230°C – making them the hottest new cleaning accessory around!

Priced at £7.99, the gloves come in small, medium and large sizes and are available now from the Muc-Off global dealer network, select e-retailers and direct from www.muc-off.com

