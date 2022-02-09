Click here for more info on Bike4Life Fest

Muc-Off, the global leaders in bicycle and motorcycle care and maintenance, are stoked to add the Muc-Off Exhaust Bung to their growing powersports range.

A must have in any motorcyclist’s toolkit, the new Muc-Off exhaust bung is designed to provide riders peace of mind whilst cleaning their bike.

Made from a two-part flexible silicone rubber core and sleeve, the Muc-Off Exhaust Bung creates an awesome leak-proof seal to prevent water or other contaminants from getting into a rider’s exhaust pipe whilst they’re cleaning or maintaining their machine. The innovative two-part design means the bung fits both 2 and 4-stroke machines thanks to its removable 4-stroke sleeve – so riders with multiple machines can have one bung to clean them all!

“We are always looking for ways to give riders an edge in the performance game. That’s why our 2 & 4 stroke compatible exhaust bung is such a great and versatile addition to a riders cleaning kit. It helps avoid those post clean start-up / running issues that can occur if water or other contaminants enter the engine.” – Alex Trimnell, CEO at Muc-Off.

The super durable exhaust bung has a tapered design to make it easy to plug many different sized exhausts. When the rider has finished cleaning, it’s quick and simple to remove and store thanks to an attachable Muc-Off lanyard.

Priced at £12.99/€17.99 the Muc-Off Exhaust Bung is available now from muc-off.com and selected retailers.

