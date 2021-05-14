Muc-Off, the global leaders in bicycle and motorcycle care and maintenance, are excited to launch the all-new High-Pressure Quick Drying Chain Degreaser.

This innovative new product comes with a high-pressure spray action and heavy-duty formula which cuts through dirt and grime in seconds. It’s unique quick dry ‘zero residue’ formula evaporates after application to leave the area clean and dry with no need to rinse after use.

“It’s epic to be able to release an innovative new product that makes light work of tough maintenance tasks that can be messy and time consuming. We pride ourselves on creating highly effective, premium cleaning products and this is no exception.” – Alex Trimnell, CEO at Muc-Off

High-Pressure Quick Drying Chain Degreaser is perfect to use on components such as chains, cassettes, and derailleurs on bicycles, whilst for motorcycles it will take on the toughest grease and grime found on engine casings, bearings and sprockets. The rapid propellant action in the high-pressure system results in an improved turbo spray that rips easily through the toughest grease and grime, maximising cleaning efficiency. The formula is also effective on waterproof grease and chain wax.

Muc-Off High-Pressure Quick Drying Chain Degreaser is available for both bicycles and motorcycles and is safe to use on E-bikes, all gear components and engine parts as well as O, X and Z-ring chains. The 750ml spray is available through select retailers and direct at muc-off.com for $19.99

For more Muc-Off motorcycle news check out our new dedicated page Muc-Off News

or visit official Muc-Off Moto website muc-off.com/moto

If you would like to receive our headlines daily to your email inbox then sign up to our newsletter: Here

Subscribe to our news channels: Here

