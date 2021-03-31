Muc-Off, the global leaders in bicycle and motorcycle care and maintenance, are excited to launch the all-new High-Pressure Quick Drying Degreaser.

This innovative new product comes with a high-pressure turbo-spray action, and a heavy-duty formula which cuts through dirt and grime in seconds. Its unique quick dry ‘zero residue’ formula evaporates after application to leave the area clean and dry with no need to rinse after use.

“It’s epic to be able to release an innovative new product that makes light work of tough maintenance tasks that can be messy and time consuming. We pride ourselves on creating highly effective, premium cleaning products and this is no exception.” – Alex Trimnell, CEO at Muc-Off

High-Pressure Quick Drying Degreaser is perfect to use on all components such as engine casings, bearings and sprockets, where the toughest grease and grime is often found.

The rapid propellant action in the high-pressure system results in an improved turbo spray, that easily rips through the toughest grease and grime, maximising cleaning efficiency. The formula is also effective on waterproof grease and chain wax.

Muc-Off High-Pressure Quick Drying Degreaser is safe to use on motorcycles and E-bikes, all components and engine parts as well as O, X and Z-ring chains. The 750ml spray is available through select retailers and direct at muc-off.com for £14.99.

