Muc-Off, the global leaders in bicycle and motorcycle care, are excited to launch a new jersey to their growing apparel range.

This rad number will look the business on all types of riders. It’s made from a breathable cotton fabric that keeps riders fresh after the hardest ride. With design inspiration taken from Café Racer culture, this is a new low-key look for Muc-Off as they expand their range of apparel.

With Muc-Off’s continued Project Green commitment to be better to the planet, the new Moto Mesh Jersey is made from 100% BCI (Better Cotton Initiative) Airmesh Fabric. This is a mission which helps cotton communities survive and thrive, while protecting and restoring the environment.

“We’re pumped to be releasing a new line in our apparel range. It’s a new look for us, that blurs the line between performance and lifestyle wear so riders can use the jersey both on and off their bike! We’re all about levelling up our apparel this year, so watch this space.” – Alex Trimnell, CEO at Muc-Off.

As with every Muc-Off product, it’s all in the details. The Moto Mesh Jersey features a ribbed collar and cuffs for a comfortable and secure fit whilst the 150 gsm keeps it light weight, making it an essential casual wear item for the style conscious rider

Priced at £49.99, the all-new Muc-Off Moto Mesh Jersey is now available from www.muc-off.com and selected retailers.

