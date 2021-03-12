Muc-Off, the global leaders in motorcycle and bicycle care and maintenance, expand their innovative product range in the off-road market with an all-new Off-Road Chain Lube.

Designed for all chain driven off-road machinery, the Off-Road Chain Lube from Muc-Off changes the game in lubrication with Its high-performance synthetic formulation. The unique formula gives chains excellent protection, whilst ceramic additives increase component life and maximise horsepower, ideal for when the going gets really tough.

“We’re stoked to be expanding our product range in the off-road market. We have a long history of creating incredible lubrication, so that riders and racers can just concentrate on enjoying the ride!” – Alex Trimnell, CEO at Muc-Off

As a result of the years of research and development that Muc-Off have made in chain optimisation programs, they have been able to develop of broad portfolio of lubricants that truly meet the needs of any modern rider. The Off-Road Chain Lube is suitable for all weather conditions, with its unique water repellent, ceramic, non-fling formula that penetrates deep into the chain link, creating a durable protective coating that guards a chain against corrosion and metal-to-metal wear.

As with every Muc-Off product, they are tested to perform at the highest level. The Off-Road Chain Lube is being used by the Muc-Off Honda Supercross team, as well as the British Championship winning team – Crendon Fasttrack Honda. The new Off-Road Chain Lube has given them not only the performance they require but the reliability they need to deliver results at the elite level of competition.

Like many products from Muc-Off, the formula contains a UV application dye, so users can simply shine a UV torch onto the chain they have applied the Off-Road Chain Lube onto, and check that it’s hit every link. Another innovative way to make riders’ lives easier.

Muc-Off Off-Road Chain Lube can be used on; Motocross, Enduro, Trial and Adventure bikes. It’s priced at £10.99/€15.99 for 400ml and is available now from the Muc-Off global dealer network, select e-retailers and direct from www.muc-off.com.

