Muc-off Launches New Ultimate Anti-corrosion Product Hcb-1

Muc-Off, the global leaders in bicycle and motorcycle care and maintenance, releases an all-new anti-corrosion product – HCB-1.

HCB-1 (Harsh Conditions Barrier) contains a state-of-the-art formula that creates a thin-film coating when applied to metal which provides long-term protection against rust and corrosion. The HCB-1 formula leaves a thin, non-sticky transparent film that creates a self-healing barrier preventing corrosion from forming. This barrier lasts for up to 12 months and is incredibly effective in the very harshest of conditions such as: heat, extreme cold and salt, making it ideal for protecting your pride and joy.

“HCB-1 has gone through extensive development and testing to ensure that it is highly effective for a vast range of vehicles. We’re always looking for new, innovative ways to help our customers protect their hardware, and I am stoked to launch HCB-1 as it is a product as extreme as the riding conditions can be!”

Alex Trimnell, CEO at Muc-Off

0 x Please leave a feedback on this

For more Muc-Off motorcycle news check out our new dedicated page Muc-Off News

For more cleaning product news check out our dedicated page Cleaning Product News

or visit official Muc-Off Moto website muc-off.com/moto

If you would like to receive our headlines daily to your email inbox then sign up to our newsletter here