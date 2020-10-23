Muc-Off, the global leader in bike care and maintenance, has launched a new Rainproof Essentials Case aimed at both the motorcycle and bicycle market.

Come rain or shine, every rider wants to keep those essential items that you take with you on a ride, safe, secure and organised. Our new Rainproof Essentials Case is the ideal accessory to help you do just that. – Alex Trimnell, CEO at Muc-Off

The new Rainproof Essentials Case is an ideal storage solution for all riders. With a sleek design and subtle branding with a just a splash of Muc-Off pink, there’s no danger of any kit clashes. The tough outer water-repellent fabric offers the protection for those essential ride accessories with a heavy-duty rubber-encased rope zip pull for quick and easy access on the bike.

The case also has Molle Webbing straps on the back, compatible for easy attachments to Molle accessories or bags. Internally, the case features a soft divider to help separate those essential items such as smartphones, credit cards and multi-tools. Inside there is also a zipped pocket that can hold smaller valuables such as keys or coins. The case is big enough to fit the larger smart phones whilst still being small enough to tuck comfortably in a side or back pocket.

The Muc-Off Rainproof Essentials Case is available to purchase through the Muc-Off global dealer network, select e-retailers and direct from www.muc-off.com for £19.99, $24.99 and €24.95 RRP.

For more information on Muc-Off Moto products visit muc-off.com/moto

If you would like to receive our headlines daily to your email inbox then sign up to our newsletter



Email address: Leave this field empty if you're human:

Podcasts Latest Episodes

Vroom – Your Motorsport Fix

Rock’N’Road a new podcast by Leona Graham