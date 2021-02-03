Muc-Off are pleased to announce their new partnership with former Olympic Athlete, Iwan Thomas.

Muc-Off, the global leader in bike care and maintenance are partnering with Iwan Thomas as their lead presenter in the Powersports division of the company as the brand looks to appeal to a broader audience in motorcycling.

‘Bringing Iwan onboard was a really easy decision. His awesome energy and enthusiasm is infectious and although everyone knows him as an Olympic athlete, not many know about his passion for motorcycles.’ – Alex Trimnell, CEO at Muc-Off

Thomas’ athletic career saw him earn both European and Commonwealth titles, with 11 medals accumulated across his career, but athletics was not his first sporting love. Born in Farnborough, Kent, Iwan Gwyn Thomas started BMX bike racing around the age of eight and within two years he became East Anglia champion and went onto racing at world championship level, accumulating over 400 trophies in his seven-year BMX career.

“I am delighted to be pairing up with Muc-Off for 2021. Two wheels have always been part of my life from as far back as I can remember. As a youngster I was always BMX Racing at world championships, and I bought my first motocross bike at the age of 10. Motorbikes have always been a part of my life. I feel the need for speed, but I am probably not the most educated at how to maintain and look after my two wheels, so everything I will learn through working with Muc-Off will be a win- win situation” – Iwan Thomas MBE, Muc-Off Powersports Presenter

Thomas will be working with the Muc-Off team with a focus around the brand’s Clean, Protect and Lube systems. He debunks myths and demonstrates how to get the most out of motorcycling as well as interviewing select athletes from the incredible line-up of Muc-Off backed riders throughout 2021.

For more Muc-Off motorcycle news check out our new dedicated page Muc-Off News

or visit official Muc-Off Moto websitemuc-off.com/moto

Want to know more about Iwan Thomas and his passion for motorcycles?

Shop the full range of products at Muc-Off stockists and at https://muc- off.com/

If you would like to receive our headlines daily to your email inbox then sign up to our newsletter here