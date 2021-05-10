Muc-Off, the global leaders in bicycle and motorcycle care and maintenance, are proud to launch the Chenille microfibre wash mitt, as an extension to their motorcycle cleaning armoury.

The wash mitt offers a unique 2-in-1 design to tackle grime whilst avoiding degrading paintwork over time. On one side, there is an ultra-fine chenille microfibre cloth, designed to clean delicate finishes and then on the reverse there is the waffle bug remover which means bugs and tougher deposits are easily removed without damaging paintwork.

“I am stoked to add the Chenille microfibre wash mitt to our innovative motorcycle cleaning range. It is awesome that we are able to introduce this premium cleaning tool. It is perfect for delicate paintwork as you can tackle stubborn bug residue without leaving a scratch, all whilst delivering a high quality, swirl-free finish “- Alex Trimnell CEO Muc-Off

Designed to give an unbeatable swirl free finish, the wash mitt has split fibre technology to increase its cleaning surface area. Its microfibre technology aids in breaking down dirt into minuscule particles and keeps them away from the surface whilst cleaning. Designed in the trademark Muc-Off pink, the base of the mitt has a tight elastic cuff to ensure that it is secure around the wrist for maximum control when using it. The mitt is also machine washable at 40°C to ensure it is dirt free for the next clean.

Priced at £6.99 (UK) and €9.99 (EU), the Chenille Microfibre wash mitt comes boxed and is available now from the Muc-Off global dealer network, select e-retailers and direct from www.muc-off.com

