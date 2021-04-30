Muc-Off, the global leaders in bicycle and motorcycle care and maintenance, introduce their latest product in the powersports range – Powersports Drivetrain Cleaner.

“We are pumped to be able to introduce our leading drivetrain cleaner to our Powersports range. The Powersports Drivetrain Cleaner has already been tried, tested, and rated by our motorcycle teams, so we know that this product delivers serious performance for both on and off-road machines.” – Alex Trimnell, CEO at Muc-Off

Powersports Drivetrain Cleaner is designed to make light work of the toughest grime, mud and oil build up on your machines chain and sprockets. Already a class leader in the bicycle division at MucOff, the water soluble & biodegradable formula can be applied easily with the trigger spray and gets to work in under one minute. The Muc-Off Chain Brush is a perfect partner to the Powersports Drivetrain cleaner to agitate any stubborn grime. Once applied and agitated, the clean down process could not be easier! You simply rinse the area with water to make sure all the formula has been removed, then spray on M094 to drive out any excess water and to protect your machine from rust.

The Powersports Drivetrain Cleaner has been tested and approved by our Teams and Athletes such as the Aruba Ducati WSBK team and Crendon Honda MX team, supporting the Muc-Off ethos to create products that perform in the toughest of conditions at the elite end of two-wheeled competition.

Powersports Drivetrain Cleaner is suitable for use on any chain driven Motorcycle. It is also safe to use on any O, X and Z ring chains. The refillable 500ml trigger spray bottle is available through select retailers and direct at muc-off.com for £19.99.

