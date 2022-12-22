Muc-off Renews Co-headline Sponsorship Of Muc-off Fxr Clubmx For 2023 Season

Muc-Off, the global leaders in bicycle and motorcycle care and performance are excited to announce that they are extending their co-title sponsorship of AMA Supercross team Muc-Off FXR ClubMX for the 2023 season.

Muc-Off FXR ClubMX president Brandon Haas, will see the team compete once again in both the East and West coast of the US World Championship Monster Energy AMA Supercross, with a four-rider line-up.

Championship contender Jeremey Martin joins the team from factory Star Racing Yamaha for the upcoming season. The two-time champion will push to win the hard-fought 250 Supercross and 250 Motocross Championships alongside Garrett Marchbanks who finished eighth in the 250SX West, and eleventh in the 450MX last season. Joining them will be Brazilian rider Enzo Lopez who finished fifth in the 2020 East Coast Championship, and Phil Nicoletti the 2019 Triple Crown and 450 Supercross Canadian champion completes the line-up.

‘I’m totally pumped to see Muc-Off back in Supercross again this upcoming season. It’s been a core value of ours to support riders from the grass roots through to the top level of the sport. The 2023 season is shaping up to be even bigger and better than 2022 with such a strong team line up and awesome team led by Brandon” – Alex Trimnell CEO Muc-Off.

Muc-Off will be supplying the team with a full supply of their motorcycle products from their Clean, Protect and Lube systems. This includes the renowned pink Nano Tech Bike Cleaner, their flagship product which launched the brand back in 1994. Muc-Off will also be working with the team to develop new off-road products to help them drive their competitive edge further on the track.

The riders will again feature custom Muc-Off helmets throughout the season, all of which are designed by the in-house creative team at Muc-Off. The team’s ever-distinctive range of new team apparel will again be backed by FXR Racing, which will see the team lighting up the track with the bikes and their gear.

“We continue to grow as a team and it’s fantastic that Muc-Off will continue to support us for the 2023 season. The Muc-Off team is more of a partner more than a sponsor – This year we have worked closely together to support each other in accomplishing our goals. I’m excited to show what we are capable of with this new line up and ready to take on the new season.” – Brandon Haas President of ClubMX and Team Principle.

The Supercross season gets underway at the Angel Stadium Anaheim, California on January 7th, 2023.

or visit official Muc-Off Moto website muc-off.com/moto