Muc-off Teams Up With British Hard Enduro Rider Jonny Walker



Muc-Off are pleased to announce their new partnership with British Hard Enduro rider Jonny Walker.

Muc-Off, the global leader in bike and motorcycle care and maintenance, will be working with British Hard Enduro rider Jonny Walker throughout 2021 as part of an incredible line up of athletes and teams that Muc-Off supports across both cycling and powersports.

“I am stoked that we have Jonny Walker onboard for 2021. Hard Enduro is one of the gnarliest sports in the world and we have worked hard to ensure our product range can deal with the extreme conditions that Jonny will be riding in. We love it when athletes defy limitations and Jonny is no exception, we look forward to seeing what he can do!” – Alex Trimnell CEO Muc-Off

Walker, who has been riding since the age of nine, began his career competing in the British Schoolboy Trials Championship where he won twice and maintained a top three ranking until the age of 17. After several years in Trials, he ventured into the word of Hard Enduro, throwing himself into the sport with very little experience. Over time, Walker’s achievements of three wins in the gruelling Erzberg Rodeo, two wins in the unforgiving Red Bull Romaniacs and a win at Hells Gate, has escalated him the accolade of being one of the top Enduro riders in the world.

“I am really happy to be part of the Muc-Off family for 2021. I really like what they have been doing over the last few years and I am looking forward to being part of it and representing them in Hard Enduro. Setting up my own team for 2021 has been a huge task and I am over the moon to have premium and innovative brands like Muc-Off supporting me” -Jonny Walker Hard Enduro Pro

2021 will see Walker’s first season riding for his own team following his departure from Redbull KTM in 2020. He will be competing in the IRIDEWESS and FIM Hard Enduro World Championships, which feature iconic races taking place throughout Europe. Muc-Off will be supporting him with a full armoury of products from their Clean, Protect and Lube systems, which includes the renowned pink Nano Tech Bike Cleaner; the flagship product that launched the brand back in 1994. Muc-Off will also be working with Walker to develop and test new off-road products to help them drive his competitive edge whilst racing.

Walkers first event will be the FIM Superenduro world Championship which will run a short, three round series which will run in Budapest from the 1st April – 4th April.

