Much more to Motocross than racing

With the current pause in the FIM Motocross World Championships due to the ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the FIM and MXGP Promoter Infront Moto Racing have taken the opportunity to create a series of informative videos that shares important information and provides a unique behind the scenes insight to the sport. The short films showcase the role of the FIM Motocross Commission and the national federations, plus illustrate how FIM volunteers can progress to becoming FIM Officials with the correct training and experience. Whilst often unseen, the team of technical and administrative staff play a key part in ensuring the safety of riders, and in maintaining the integrity of fairness of the championship. Watch and learn as the riders go through the relevant processes before being allowed to head out on track.

David Luongo – Infront Moto Racing CEO: “Safety has always been our top priority and through the past years, the FIM MXGP Motocross World Championship has always been a pioneer in this subject. Alongside our colleagues at the FIM and the national federations, our staff take safety as their main focus, starting from the track design and preparation of the event and ensuring that all the administration and technical procedures are completed correct. The second video will provide an in-depth insight into rider safety equipment. We have been pleased to collaborate with the FIM to produce these informative films.”

Antonio Alia Portela – Director of the FIM Motocross Commission (CMS): “As we all prepare to go racing again in the coming months, we felt it was a good moment to show the work of the FIM, the national federations, Infront Moto Racing staff, FIM Officials and volunteers and the important role that they play in delivering our sport at the highest level. Safety has become a critical focus for the FIM in more recent years and especially in motocross where the riders are pushing themselves to the limit. We are sure that riders both amateur and professional can learn something from these short films. We would like to thank our promoter Infront Moto Racing for producing and supporting us with these educational videos.”