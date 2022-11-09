Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

The strategic development plans of MV Agusta are not solely oriented towards high-performance motorcycles but also envisage a range of e-bikes and electric scooters. The next step in this expansion towards urban mobility has wider scope, with a project that is perfectly in line with MV Agusta DNA. The Ampelio electric scooter is contemporary in both its look and equipment but draws inspiration from the style of the CGT and Ovunque models of the 1950s.

The prototype stems from the creativity of Maksim Ponomarev, the Russian designer who had already prepared a series of sketches with a pronounced heritage feel before he was even officially tasked with designing a scooter. A passion for vintage style and the possibility to draw from a patrimony that offers a significant number of cues pushed Maksim to reinterpret the models of seventy years ago in various ways and share these ideas on Behance, the product design platform on which registered members publish their creations. MV Agusta CEO Timur Sardarov loved what he saw online and asked Ponomarev to continue along this path.

Project development began more than two years ago and was always intended to have a zero-emission fuel supply. But the company did not have the necessary time and resources to transform a stylish idea into a vehicle that could be industrialised. And so began the search for a partner, already established in the electric scooter field, that would be able to satisfy MV Agusta quality standards. After identifying and contacting a selection, the choice fell to Taiwanese company Kymco, renowned for the high quality of its products and the ideal partner to develop the Ampelio scooter.

The base of the S7 model, presented one year ago at EICMA, was identified as the ideal structure via which to satisfy the various requirements and develop a model to be introduced into a high-level segment. The Kymco product incorporates a series of elements deemed fundamental, not least the “adult” dimensions. Other features that convinced MV to go with the S7 are the two 1.7 kWh Ionex batteries, that can be removed, swapped and charged also at home, as well as a range in excess of 85 km.

The electric motor is accredited with a power of 4.1 kW, with a maximum peak of 7.2 kW, able to ensure a compromise between performance and range, which is greater than that of many competitor models. All with a dry weight of 95 kg, or a kerb weight of 121 kg with both batteries positioned beneath the seat. The presence of batteries does not affect cargo capacity, which allows for the storage of a flip up helmet.

The technical information currently foresees two different riding modes, normal and sport, an electric steering lock and the keyless operation of all functions, saddle opening included. As for the braking system, the possibility to choose between combined technology and ABS is being evaluated. With the prototype, various accessories dedicated to urban and commuter use are also being studied, from a top case to a dedicated winter cover.

When it came to classifying the project, we originally considered reusing initials and names from glorious MV Agusta history. It could have been called Normale, or CGT (C model Gran Turismo), or Ovunque, the scooters to which this concept essentially plays tribute. Having dismissed impersonal initials, short on personality, and having decided against the Ovunque name, nice for us but hard for foreigners to pronounce, the search focused on a name beginning with A, a letter that stood out on the tail of MV Agusta scooters in the 1950s. In the end, we decided on Ampelio, partly due to the reference to Ampere, the unit of measurement of electrical current, but also for its musicality and ease of pronunciation.

Ampelio retains many of the characteristic elements of previous models, from ease of use to practicality, without forgetting the aesthetic details. With this scooter, typical Italian attention to form, detail and elegance is clear to see. And years on, despite the technologies having been revolutionised with respect to the 125/150 models of seventy years ago, the Ampelio scooter still retains an extremely compact silhouette.

