MV Agusta And E-Novia together for an out-of-the-ordinary, tech-driven riding experience.

The motorcycle maker and the deep tech company join forces on multimodal mobility to offer a personalised riding experience.

MV Agusta, maker of two-wheeled dreams founded in 1945, and e-Novia, the deep-tech enterprise factory specialised in Collaborative Mobility, Humanised Machines and Augmented Human, announce a collaboration aimed at providing riders with a digital and personalised mobility experience. Enjoying the most thrilling trips in complete safety and respecting individual riding styles is the overarching proposition of the project.

RIDE-APP AND TECH-DRIVEN SERVICES

MV Agusta and e-Novia, the deep technology specialist with a particular penchant for the motorcycling world, will focus their efforts on big-data-enabled services for riders through e-Novia technology. The collaboration already brought significant results, such as the MV Ride App introduced in June 2020. The new platform will help MV Agusta support customers through specialised services worthy of a true tech-company.

Timur Sardarov, CEO of MV Agusta Motor S.p.A. said: “Digitalisation is high on the agenda of MV Agusta’s strategy for growth. The union between traditional craftsmanship, advanced engineering and deep tech make our offer unique and ever more attractive for a demanding clientele that accepts nothing but perfection under every aspect. This kind of technology transforms the experience of riding an MV Agusta, making it even more enjoyable, safe and exciting.”

Ivo Boniolo, Chief Operating Officer, e-Novia: “With this collaboration, interaction with the urban rider is taken to an augmented form through deep tech. The motorcycling industry and the light mobility sector will now have a new point of reference in terms of digital experience design, sense of community and personal safety. We believe that the future of motorcycle brands inevitably passes through the digitalisation of their products and their integration with mobile applications.”

About MV Agusta Motor S.p.A. MV Agusta is one of the world’s leading premium motorcycles manufacturers. Based in Varese, in Northern Italy, it crafts legendary racetrack-derived bikes. Iconic design and class-leading performance through advanced technologies and materials make MV Agusta motorcycles admired the world over and celebrated as unique pieces of Motorcycle Art. Since 1945, the brand has evolved to become a point of reference in the industry, having won 37 World Championship titles. A record still undisputed.

About e-NOVIA e-Novia is the Enterprises Factory where ideas are turned into products, researchers become entrepreneurs, and start-ups are shaped as solid enterprises. Since 2015, e-Novia promotes and grows innovative companies in the areas of robotics, Artificial Intelligence and mobility, by building upon intellectual properties that are created together with research institutes and international corporates. The Factory, based in Milan, is made of 175 talents, 250 with investee and controlled companies, and includes more than 30 entrepreneurial projects based on around 40 patents. Today, e-Novia is one of the most innovative and more sustainable companies in the national landscape.