Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

MV Agusta and KTM AG collaborate on distribution of MV Agusta motorcycles in North America.

MV Agusta and KTM AG, a subsidiary of PIERER Mobility AG, have signed a commercial agreement for the distribution of the iconic Schiranna motorcycles in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico.

The deal, extending over several years, focuses on the distribution, the promotion and customer service of the MV Agusta range of motorcycles by KTM AG’s North American subsidiary. On one hand, the strength of the brand and the exclusivity of its motorcycles, a symbol of Italy’s design and engineering excellence, and on the other hand KTM AG’s extensive and solid commercial organization, will support the growth of MV Agusta in the North American region.

The agreement is part of MV Agusta’s strategic plan, which envisions a significant growth in the coming years. KTM AG group will create a dedicated US-based legal entity, which will be in charge of all MV Agusta operations in North America. Going forward, MV Agusta motorcycles will be distributed through both, select KTM AG dealers as well as existing and new MV Agusta stores.

Timur Sardarov, CEO at MV Agusta Motor S.p.A. commented: “I am thrilled by this agreement between two historic European motorcycle manufacturers. I am confident that KTM’s extensive and professional sales organization paired with the strong appeal of our brand in the region will bring great benefits to both companies. Thanks to our cooperation we will create synergies that will enable us to accelerate our growth strategy in North America.”

Hubert Trunkenpolz, Member of the Executive Board at KTM AG, said: “We are extremely excited to start a new partnership with such a historic motorcycle brand. Our brands are going from strength to strength everywhere in the world, particularly in North America where we will exceed 100,000-unit sales in 2022 with the KTM, Husqvarna and GASGAS motorcycle brands. Taking on the distribution of the MV Agusta brand will complement our extensive premium motorcycle range. With the addition of the most iconic Italian luxury motorcycle brand to our KTM North America operations, we are able to ensure support to all North American motorcycle enthusiasts as well as bringing exciting new business opportunities to existing and new dealers.”

Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Follow us on social media:

Instagram: @superbikenews

Twitter: @sbknews>

Facebook: @superbikenews

Click here for more info on Arai Helmets

Click here for more info on Xena Security