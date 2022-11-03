Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

MV Agusta and PIERER Mobility have agreed on a strategic cooperation.

Within the framework of this strategic partnership between the two European motorcycle manufacturers, KTM AG, a company of PIERER Mobility, will provide MV Agusta with supply chain support and take over the purchasing. Furthermore, in the course of this cooperation, MV Agusta will partly distribute its product range via PIERER Mobility’s worldwide distribution network.

In November 2022, KTM AG will acquire a 25.1% stake in MV Agusta Motor S.p.A., based in Varese (Italy), by way of a capital increase.

