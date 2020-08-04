MV Agusta is announcing a new industrial partnership with Slovenian premium exhaust systems manufacturer Akrapovič. An agreement was reached for the supply of exhaust systems, exclusively designed and produced for specific MV Agusta models. Akrapovič is a pioneer in the innovative use of titanium and super-alloys, and are at the forefront of carbon-fibre components construction. Founded by racing champion Igor Akrapovič, the company works closely with the most prominent teams in MotoGP, World-SBK and MXGP. Leading-edge, racetrack-derived technology is transferred to production models components, guaranteeing unparalleled performance and quality.

“Sound is part of the MV Agusta experience. It’s a key element to its style and we pay a lot of attention to it. Our 3 and 4 cylinders models have quite unique personalities and we’ve always worked towards matching them with hair-raising sound” said Timur Sardarov, CEO of MV Agusta Motor S.p.A. “but this partnership goes well beyond the look and sound, it is really about leading-edge technology, performance and uncompromising quality. MV Agusta and Akrapovič have a very similar approach to industrial excellence, accepting nothing but the best. I welcome this partnership as a natural alliance between like-minded leaders in their own field, which will bring about many synergies and even better products for the enjoyment of motorcycle enthusiasts around the world.”

“Akrapovič is extremely excited about this latest chapter in its motorcycle history” said Uroš Rosa, CEO Akrapovič d.d. “To enter into a new partnership with one of the most iconic brands in the industry and one that shares a similar ethos and DNA to our own is another big step for our company. Count Domenico Agusta and Igor Akrapovič both came from a racing background and created winning global brands through their passion, making this collaboration a natural fit. Akrapovič will create innovative products for the beautiful MV Agusta models that are coming soon, with designs that have never been seen before. With high-tech, race-proven materials, such as titanium and carbon fibre, we will create systems that will enhance the ‘Motorcycle Art’ that MV Agusta prides itself on, and our engineers will produce a unique sound for the range. Our exhausts will make a statement for all to see and hear that perfectly complements MV Agusta motorcycles.”