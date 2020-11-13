MV Agusta celebrates 75th anniversary with new official website and exclusive Superveloce 75 Anniversario.

In the year of its 75th anniversary, MV Agusta is ready for a new start and is celebrating its legacy of leading-edge technology, passionate craftsmanship and timeless elegance with a completely renewed official website, going live on November 12th, and the launch of its celebrative Superveloce 75 Anniversario limited edition.

The new site takes a fresh, innovative look at the brand, its products and projects, introducing the company strategy and unveiling the new image of a brand that never stopped evolving since its foundation. It is also aimed at providing a brand new user experience, starting with an exciting kickoff event: the online launch of the Superveloce 75 Anniversario.

A real double-bonus for all MV Agusta fans and collectors, who will have the opportunity to buy a true piece of motorcycling history, but for a limited time only. In effect, the 75-unit limited series Superveloce 75 Anniversario is so exclusive it will be on sale online for 75 hours only, starting November 15th, 2020 at midnight sharp (Central European Time)! Reservations will be accepted online, with a 100€ deposit towards the securing of a priority production slot, or through MV Agusta’s worldwide dealers network.

The Superveloce 75 Anniversario shares the same F3 800 derived inline three-cylinder engine as the Superveloce 800, developing 147 hp at 13.000 rpm for top speeds of over 240 km/h, and comes with many extra features and exclusive details that make it even more precious and a true collector’s item.

The Italian flag colour scheme and the dedicated graphic detailing add to the emotional dimension of this splendid bike, with its black and gold Inmotion spoke rims and the red Alcantara rider and passenger seats as further signature features.

MV Agusta also created a dedicated 75th anniversary kit for its celebrative Superveloce, accompanied by a certificate of authenticity: Arrow three-exit exhaust system (for track use only), control unit with a dedicated map, numbered steering head aluminium plate, painted tail-cover and red Alcantara pad and a special bike cover.

Timur Sardarov, CEO MV Agusta Motor S.p.A., said: ”We chose the Superveloce as an iconic base to develop our celebrative model for it perfectly embodies the balance between modern forms and MV Agusta’s racing legacy. I am glad the launch of the 75 Anniversario coincides with that of our new official website, which was designed to offer MV Agusta fans around the world a complete, immersive experience into our world.”

