MV agusta fires up British summer with a £750 deposit contribution towards the purchase of a new bike

The promotion was launched on June 15 and will last until September 30.

MV Agusta has recently launched a new promotion to help make its legendary motorcycles more accessible to UK customers. As part of its sales strategy, it offers a £750 deposit contribution, partly paid by the manufacturer and partly by the dealers, towards the purchase of a new MV Agusta. The deposit contribution can also be used as part of a Personal Contract Purchase plan offered by authorised dealers in collaboration with MotoNovo Finance.

The history of eminently Italian MV Agusta is intimately tied to the UK, thanks to the celebrated partnerships with the likes of British racing legends Leslie Graham, Mike Hailwood, John Surtees and Phil Read, who dominated the world’s racetracks for years. The brand has a strong fan-base of motorcycling enthusiasts in the country, and this move has the objective of making it easier for them to purchase an MV Agusta motorcycle.

“The UK market is becoming increasingly relevant to our brand” said Raffaele Giusta, Global Sales Director, MV Agusta Motor S.p.A. “This move represents another step in the execution of our recently announced expansion strategy. It will help improve our flexibility and our appeal to a wider audience, with the intent of broadening our customer base in the UK.”

The offer is valid from June 15 to September 30 and applies to models in stock at participating MV Agusta dealers, excluding Rush, Brutale 1000, Superveloce, Serie Oro and Rosso Range models.