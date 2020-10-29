After successfully launching MV Agusta Finance in Italy and the UK, the brand is now extending the offer to customers in France, Germany and Spain.

MV Agusta is increasing its offer of finance services across Europe as part of its plan to broaden its customer base and make its bikes more accessible to new customers. Special promotions have been offered earlier this year to customers in Italy and the UK. MV Agusta Finance, in collaboration with specialised partners in each of the markets, launched a number of financing initiatives. The aim was to help customers fulfill their dream of purchasing an MV Agusta by making the entire buying process as easy and light as possible from a financial standpoint.

The strategy is being quite successful and having a positive impact on sales, which encouraged MV Agusta to extend it to other European countries. New initiatives have just been launched in France, Germany and Spain, partnering with Crédit Agricole, CreditPlus and Soyou, respectively. Customers in these markets now have the possibility to take advantage of the dedicated finance programmes specifically conceived for MV Agusta products.

“MV Agusta Finance is becoming increasingly important as an element of our sales strategy across our markets” said Raffaele Giusta, Global Sales Director, MV Agusta Motor S.p.A. “Appealing to a wider audience and broadening our customer base is the ultimate goal and constitutes one of the pillars of MV Agusta’s growth plans for the near future. In this I am delighted about our new partnership with Crédit Agricole, CreditPlus and Soyou, three of the most prominent and respected personal credit institutions in Europe. Together we will make the MV Agusta dream come true for thousands of bikers.”

To find out about MV Agusta Finance country-specific personal finance promotions, consult the MV Agusta official website www.mvagusta.com or visit your local MV Agusta dealer.

If you would like to receive our headlines daily to your email inbox then sign up to our newsletter



Email address: Leave this field empty if you're human:

Podcasts Latest Episodes

Vroom – Your Motorsport Fix

Rock’N’Road a new podcast by Leona Graham