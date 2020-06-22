MV Agusta new mono-brand store in Birmingham

Oak flooring, matte black walls paired with bespoke Italian-made, MV Agusta-branded furniture: DMC Moto, MV Agusta’s new official store in Birmingham, has made every effort to create the perfect dealership and become the reference point for MV Agusta owners in the Midlands.

The grand opening of the stunning 140 square foot showroom, the best possible setting to show off the brands’ latest models, took place on Saturday, June 20th, with an online virtual event (https://www.facebook.com/watch/live/?v=286549999201639) which saw the participation of MV Agusta Motor S.p.A. CEO, Timur Sardarov and racing legend Giacomo Agostini.

Claudio Tamburrini, owner of DMC Moto Birmingham, commented: “I’m literally over the moon, it could not have gone any better. We’ve worked very hard to offer a truly unique customer experience, with fully tailored, state-of-the-art service by highly skilled, factory-trained technicians. We’re all ready to welcome our first customers and, with the support of MV Agusta, officially start off on our exciting, new commercial journey.”

“I am delighted to welcome DMC Moto into the great MV Agusta family around the world. The UK is a growing market and is becoming increasingly important for us” said Timur Sardarov, CEO, MV Agusta Motor S.p.A. “Claudio is a truly passionate individual with incredible expertise in the industry. I wish him every success in this new venture, and I am confident his Italian descent will help him share that special emotion entailed by the Italian DNA of our unique pieces of Motorcycle Art with Midlands’ bike enthusiasts.”

DMC Moto Birmingham

Unit 3, Trident Retail Park

Birmingham

B9 4EH

Tel. +44.121.7710441

www.dmcbirmingham.co.uk