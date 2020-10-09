In the year of its 75th anniversary, MV Agusta Motor S.p.A. has decided to celebrate its unique heritage with a dedicated, exclusive apparel collection which reflects the brand’s distinctive traits of uncompromising quality, timeless style and unrivalled elegance. Items in the collection, all 100% cotton, feature the 75th anniversary logo and come in MV Agusta’s black, grey and red traditional colours.

Besides the 75th anniversary collection, MV Agusta also presents 3 other distinct lines: Heritage, Rosso and Superveloce.

The Heritage line of T-shirts, polos and sweatshirts features classic designs and colour schemes that are reminiscent of the early, glorious racetrack days, yet retaining that timeless flair and refinement that make the Heritage Line apparel extremely modern and fashionable.

The Rosso line is particularly aimed at younger generation bikers, and is inspired by the Rosso Range models of the brand, taking a fresh, easygoing look on life. The T-shirts and sweaters’ colour schemes are dominated by the red and black of the Rosso Range liveries, with Rosso tags as a distinctive feature.

The Superveloce collection takes after the brand’s acclaimed instant classic model. The neo-retro look gives it a touch of nostalgia that blends in with the excitement of its undeniable contemporary appeal. Great attention was dedicated to details, such as the leather inserts, reminiscent of the Serie Oro model, and the embroidered logos and tags.

Claudio Quintarelli, Head of After Sales – MV Agusta Motor S.p.A. said: “I am thrilled about this new addition to our MV Agusta branded apparel offer. I love the idea of marking our 75th anniversary with an initiative that lets our fans around the world ideally take part in the celebrations by proudly wearing one of the special anniversary collection items. The quality of all the garments in the collection is simply superb, and their design truly lives up to MV Agusta’s standards of pure Motorcycle Art.”

For more information on MV Agusta visit mvagusta.com/en/home

If you would like to receive our headlines daily to your email inbox then sign up to our newsletter



Email address: Leave this field empty if you're human:

Podcasts Latest Episodes

Vroom – Your Motorsport Fix

Rock’N’Road a new podcast by Leona Graham



