Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Special Giacomo Agostini limited-edition MV Agusta offered at Goodwood Festival of Speed Sale.

A brand-new limited edition MV Agusta motorcycle, the very first of the limited edition series created as a tribute to 15-time World Champion Giacomo Agostini, will be auctioned in Bonhams Goodwood Festival of Speed Sale on June 24, with all proceeds raised being donated to the UNICEF Ukraine emergency fund.

This special lot will also include the MV Agusta Experience consisting of a visit to Bergamo for a dinner with Ago, a tour of his private museum and a photo shoot with the Grand Prix legend. The estimate of this superb one-off package is £70,000 – 100,000, with No Reserve.

The 2022 MV Agusta 798cc Superveloce Ago Limited Edition, motorcycle is an ultra-exclusive version of the hand-built retro sportsbike honouring the racing successes of ‘Ago’. It is Number 1 of the series of 311 motorcycles, a total reflecting the number of races won by the Italian over his 17-year racing career.

The first 15 motorcycles in the series are dedicated to each of his 15 World titles – a record that still stands in the sport – with this motorcycle representing his first win in 1966. Each of the 15 bears an exclusive carbon-fibre plate on its fuel tank commemorating the relevant trophy and year that it was won by Ago, as well as the champion’s signature.

The Superveloce Ago lives up to its name, delivering a top speed of 149 mph (240 kmh) and 0-60 mph acceleration in just 3 seconds, produced from its 800cc three-cylinder engine, aided by its electronically assisted transmission allowing for lightning-fast and precise gear shifts. The power is matched by a top-rated Öhlins suspension and tempered by an electronics suite including traction control, wheelie control and launch control.

The racing-inspired machine also features carbon fibre bodywork from the mudguards to side fairings and its livery echoes that of Ago’s own racing colours: with a refined grey contrasting with the ‘Ago fire red’ and ‘Ago yellow’, plus, of course, the coveted number 1 emblazoned on the fairing. The higher windscreen gives the motorcycle a distinctive appearance, resembling the MV Agusta three-cylinder racing bikes ridden by Agostini.

Its appearance if further enhanced by the addition of the MV Superveloce Ago racing kit, which includes an Arrow triple exhaust system, boosting the power by 151bhp, plus an Engine Control Unit with dedicated engine mapping for maximum performance.

An exclusive bike cover and a certificate of authenticity complete this charity lot.

Timur Sardarov, CEO, MV Agusta Motor S.p.A., commented: “We are delighted to be partnering with Bonhams, one of the world’s most prominent and respected auctioneers, in offering some concrete help for this charitable cause. Our Superveloce Ago, a true piece of motorcycle art, could not be in better hands, and we are confident it will go to a passionate collector and true motorcycle enthusiast.”

Tim Schofield, Head of Department, Bonhams Motors UK, said: “We are delighted to honour one of the legends of motorsport, by offering this exclusive piece of motorcycling art, while helping to raise funds for a most worthy cause. This is a fantastic opportunity for any motorcycle collector to bid for and potentially to own the Ago motorcycle, following in the tyre tracks of the great Giacomo Agostini and to meet the champion racer himself.”

The MV Agusta will go under the hammer on Friday 24 June at a live sale in the Bonhams saleroom at Goodwood House.

The Goodwood Festival of Speed Sale will also be available on the Bonhams App, which provides registered bidders the opportunity to bid in real time online via Bonhams.com while watching the auctioneer and videos of cars on offer. Absentee and telephone bids are also encouraged.

The motorcycle can be viewed, along with all lots, on Thursday 23 June, 10.00 to 17.30 and on Friday, sale day from 09.00.

The online catalogue listing can be found here:

Bonhams: Offered for sale by MV Agusta; all sale proceeds to the UNICEF Ukraine emergency fund,2022 MV Agusta 798cc Superveloce Ago Limited Edition, Frame no. ZCGDNX3CXNV000555 Engine no. F31C11693

For further details and to register contact: [email protected].

Sale: Goodwood Festival of Speed Sale Location: Goodwood House, Chichester, West Sussex Date: 24 June, 2022

For more MV Agusta news check out our dedicated page MV Agusta News

or head to the official MV Agusta website www.mvagusta.com/

Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Follow us on social media:

Instagram: @superbikenews

Twitter: @sbknews>

Facebook: @superbikenews

Click here for more info on Arai Helmets

Click here for more info on Xena Security