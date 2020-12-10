MV Agusta Teams Up With Motorsport Legend Alpine For Superveloce Limited Edition Inspired By The Alpine A110.

MV Agusta is joining forces with Alpine, the iconic French manufacturer of racing and sports cars, for the design and production of a 110-units limited series bike inspired by the Alpine A110. The Superveloce was a natural choice for this project as it perfectly embodies the spirit of the A110, sharing the same timeless elegance and offering unique riding emotions on any road.

The collaboration draws on the common passion of both MV Agusta’s and Alpine’s fans for breathtaking design and beautifully engineered products. Both companies also share a glorious history in competition, and an aspiration to create unique emotions for their customers through innovative, forward-looking solutions yet remaining true to their roots.

The Superveloce Alpine will feature MV Agusta’s signature inline 3-cylinder engine, with 147 hp at 13.000 rpm for top speeds of over 240 km/h, and will come with a host of dedicated accessories. The graphic design, the detailing and the accessories will bear the unmistakable mark of Alpine. Just like the sports car icon, the Superveloce Alpine will deliver premium performance yet remaining agile and easy to ride.

Monaco Design Studio, MV Agusta’s spearhead design division for the production of exclusive bespoke models, was involved in the project since the beginning and worked in close contact with its counterpart at Alpine. The result is a stunning bike that is a perfect synthesis of the two brands’ personalities yet with an identity of its own. The blue livery of the Superveloce Alpine exactly matches that of the current A110. The raised “A” logos on the fairings are also reminiscent of the original A110 detailing, as well as the black Alcantara seats with blue stitching and the CNC-machined black rims. To mark the collaboration between two national heritage brands, the French and Italian flags are proudly displayed on either side of the front fender.

Timur Sardarov, CEO MV Agusta Motor S.p.A., said “Many Alpine customers are also big MV Agusta fans, and vice-versa. The Superveloce Alpine will ideally bring the two worlds together, with incredible synergies in terms of design, personality and style. We look forward to this collaboration with one of the most admired brands in the history of motorsport, and are confident that this new, superb limited edition will be met with enthusiasm by bikers and motorsport fans around the world.”

Patrick Marinoff, Managing Director of Alpine, added: “MV Agusta is a symbol of Italian craftsmanship and excellence that makes motorcycles like no other. Our two brands are driven by the same passion for creating beautifully engineered products and unique emotions for our customers. The Superveloce Alpine is a fine piece of design and technology that makes no compromise on performance and riding pleasure.”

The Superveloce Alpine will be distributed through MV Agusta’s dealer network.

Price 36.300€ (for Italian market), including the Racing Kit.

MORE ABOUT SUPERVELOCE ALPINE

TECHNICAL SPECS

Engine: 798 cc inline 3-cylinder – Euro 5

Power: 147 hp at 13.000 rpm

Top speed: 240 km/h

Dry weight: 173 kg

Compression ratio: 13.3:1

DETAILING

Color: Alpine Blue/Ago Silver

Brushed aluminium decal on steering head with 001 to 110 progressive number

Metallic, matt avio grey trellis chassis

Matt silver painted side plates and single sided swing arm

EXCLUSIVE CONTENT

Dashboard TFT 5” color display

Cruise Control

Launch Control

Bluetooth

GPS

MV Ride App for navigation mirroring, app-controlled engine, rider aids setup

Mobisat tracker

CARBON COMPONENTS

Chain cover Sup/Low

Air duct covers

Mudguard rear/front

Lower fairing right/left

RACING KIT

Arrow racing 3 exit exhaust system

Dedicated ECU

CNC fuel cap with leather strap and Alpine logo

Rear seat cover

Customized bike cover

Certificate of origin Limited Edition

For more information on MV Agusta visit mvagusta.com/en/home

If you would like to receive our headlines daily to your email inbox then sign up to our newsletter



Email address: Leave this field empty if you're human:

Podcasts Latest Episodes

Vroom – Your Motorsport Fix

Rock’N’Road a new podcast by Leona Graham





