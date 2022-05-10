Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

In May, dealers around Europe are opening their doors to the brand’s enthusiasts wanting a hands-on experience of the latest MV Agusta models .

MV Agusta is offering its fans an exciting opportunity to test-ride one of the brand’s latest models, in collaboration with its dealers network in a number of European countries. MV Agusta enthusiasts in Italy, France, Spain Portugal, Switzerland, Sweden and the UK will be able to book a demo-ride at one of the participating dealers, and in some cases even select their preferred model.

Connecting to https://lp.mvagusta.com/test-ride-tour-2022, dealers taking part in the initiative and event dates can be quickly looked up, and a test-ride booked by simply filling a reservation form. An easy, one-step process to experience the dream of riding an MV Agusta, for real! After the test, participants will be asked to complete a survey about their experience, since bikers’ driving impressions are important to the brand, and their opinions highly valued. On top of riding the demo-bikes, visitors will be able to talk to experienced sales staff, who will answer every question about the new MV Agusta range. Of course, those interested in buying the model they tested will have the opportunity to book it on the spot.

The 2022 Test Ride Tour truly puts “Art in Motion”. With this new initiative the company reaches out to its European audience and further strengthens the shared passion for power and elegance among the broad MV Agusta family.

