Mv Agusta’s Superveloce Alpine Limited Edition Sold-out Hours After Live Streaming Presentation

MV Agusta repeats the success of the Superveloce 75 Anniversario with its new, limited edition Superveloce Alpine. Only hours after its official launch through a spectacular live streaming presentation hosted in its Varese historic factory, all 110 units of the new Superveloce have been sold out. Inspired by motorsport legend Alpine’s A110, the Superveloce Alpine is a celebration of both brand’s passion for design, beautiful engineering and racing.

The novelty in the Superveloce Alpine, in its stunning electric blue livery, goes well beyond the amazing design makeover, as many of the most important characterising elements are not visible to the naked eye. There’s the innovative choice and use of materials, the richest and most sophisticated electronics ever, full connectivity through the MV Ride App, GPS tracking, the luxury of the detailing and a host of dedicated accessories.

”This exceptional collaboration with Alpine is part of our vision” commented Timur Sardarov, CEO MV Agusta Motor S.p.A.: ”The development and the launching of new models is an important element of the industrial plan we presented two years ago. The Superveloce Alpine is the latest successful example of this policy, and proof that our efforts are paying off. I am delighted with yet another instant success, especially since we can share it with our partners in this project: Alpine, a brand and a company with whom we have so much in common. The Superveloce Alpine certainly benefited from the synergies between our two teams that naturally occurred during this project.”

For more information on MV Agusta visit mvagusta.com/en/home

If you would like to receive our headlines daily to your email inbox then sign up to our newsletter here