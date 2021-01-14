Infront Moto Racing and Milestone are pleased to announce the release of MXGP 2020 on PlayStation®5. The latest chapter of the beloved series of the official FIM Motocross World Championship, is now coming on next-generation along with a lot of exclusive features.

Thanks to the innovative DualSense Controller, MXGP 2020 will have amazing haptic feedback and adaptive triggers, giving a real dirt bike experience to players. Additionally, PlayStation®5 gives the opportunity to upgrade resolution up to 4K with strong 60 FPS, increasing details and immersion for a smoother motocross experience. Last but not least, riders who really love competition will now have the chance to compete in online races up to 14 players.

In MXGP20 you can enjoy the adrenaline of the current MXGP season, competing with 68 riders from MXGP and MX2 categories on all the 19 circuits of the season. Building your career starting as a rookie will be just the first step for glory: players will be able to join an official team or build their own one, personalizing their experience to fit their dream as a competitive rider. Track Editor is back with some new features added in. With Heightmaps feature, players can replicate the real MX tracks configurations, often built on hills and mountains, adding realism and all the challenges that real riders face during races. Four different types of terrain will allow players to choose and customize the element in order to create the track of their dream. Those tracks could be shared online with friends and community.

MXGP 2020 on PlayStation®5 is available from January 14th, 2021.

