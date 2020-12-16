MXGP 2020, The Official Motocross Videogame – Launch

Infront Moto Racing and Milestone are pleased to announce today the release of MXGP 2020, new chapter of the beloved series of the official FIM Motocross World Championship, for PlayStation®4, Xbox One and Windows PC®/STEAM. While the PlayStation®5 release, as recently announced, will be released on January 14th, 2021.

MXGP 2020 is the only game where players can fully experience the excitement of the current MXGP season, competing with 68 riders from both MXGP and MX2 categories on the 19 circuits of the 2020 season. Starting as a rookie, players can choose their path to glory: joining an official team or creating their own.

Official MXGP tracks aren’t enough? The Track Editor* will be back soon with some great features added in. Thanks to the new Heightmaps feature, players can replicate the real MX tracks configurations, often built on hills and mountains, adding realism and all the challenges that real riders face during races. There will be 4 different terrain types that players can choose and customize – Plain, Quarry, Orchard and Forest – to create the track of their dream. All new tracks created, can be shared online with friends.

To enjoy free-roam riding, alone or with friends*, in MXGP 2020 returns one of the most beloved features, the Playground. Players can test their riding skills in the new setting inspired to Norwegian fjords terrains, and this year they can also free ride together with other 3 friends*.

And to create more fun in the Playground, the beloved Waypoint mode returns, now allowing races up to 4 players.

MXGP 2020 Multiplayer Mode will be boosted with Dedicated Servers for a lag-free gameplay experience, and Race Director Mode* to create amazing Online tournaments, deciding starting positions, assigning penalties, or choosing the cameras to focus on.

Last but not least, MXGP 2020 makes feel every rider unique, with more than 10.000 items, all officially licensed from more than 110 brands of the Motocross world. Not only cosmetic customizations: bike performances can be also improved with real life replica of different bike parts.

MXGP 2020 is available for PlayStation®4, Xbox One and Windows PC®/STEAM. On PlayStation®5 it will be available from January 14th, 2021.

*feature available after Day 1

