Infront Moto Racing is excited to announce that Pirelli will continue as an official tyre supplier of the FIM Motocross World Championship until the end of the 2023 MXGP season!

For the next three seasons, Pirelli will continue to be present at all the MXGP circuits around the world, with the same determination and passion as when they started, offering an outstanding product and services to the riders. Along with their tyre service truck, the brand will also receive visibility around the tracks on the race calendar, in the form of various advertising boards and a worldwide visibility.

The Italian tyre manufacturer has been a part of the FIM Motocross World Championship for decades, winning a total of 72 World Titles over the years with Antonio Cairoli, Jeffrey Herlings, Jorge Prado, Tim Gajser and other legends including Stefan Everts, André Malherbe, Eric Geboers, Jöel Smets and David Thorpe, just to name a few.

The two main choices of tyres in MXGP is the Pirelli Scorpion MX32 Mid Soft and the Scorpion MX Soft, with many of the top riders and teams in MXGP and MX2 choosing to put their trust in the product to aim for top results. Across the FIM Motocross World Championship classes a total of around 40 riders all use Pirelli, including top teams such as Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, Team HRC, Monster Energy Yamaha Factory Racing MXGP and MX2, Gebben Van Venrooy Yamaha Racing, SM Action MC Migliori J1 Racing, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna MX2, F&H Kawasaki Racing and Diga Procross GasGas Factory Juniors, just to name a few.

Just to give an idea of what it takes to support the fastest riders in the world, an average a total of 450 tyres and roughly 250 mousses are used per GP, in order to give the riders, the best grip out on track while they battle for top positions.

During the MXGP of Emilia Romagna, Pirelli riders Antonio Cairoli and Tom Vialle were victorious in MXGP and MX2, once again reaching top results and putting Pirelli on the top step of the podium! Cairoli rode two solid races to take his 91st Grand Prix victory, while Vialle took an incredible race win in MX2 race two, to secure his second consecutive victory on the hard-pack circuit. Additionally Pirelli dominated the MXGP Podium as Team HRC’s Tim Gajser and Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Jorge Prado finished second and third respectively.

Learn more about the brand and the technical aspects of producing a championship winning tyre in our Tech Talk episode with Pirelli with Pirelli Global Racing Manager for the off-road platform, Luca Barbetti, hosted by Paul Malin and Lisa Leyland. Check it out HERE!