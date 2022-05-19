Mxgp Calendar Update: Mxgp Of Jakarta Cancelled

Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Infront Moto Racing regrets to inform that the MXGP of Jakarta that was set to host the 13th round of the FIM Motocross World Championship on the 2nd and 3rd of July has been cancelled.

Despite the best efforts by the local organiser, it has not been possible to secure the proper running of the event for this year.

Infront Moto Racing and the FIM look forward to returning to Jakarta for FIM Motocross World Championship in the future, but for now the focus is on the MXGP of Indonesia which will take place in Samota-Sumbawa on the 25th and 26th of June.

A presentation took place today to officially present the MXGP of Indonesia to National media indeed. Present for the conference were the Governor of West Nusa Tenggara Dr H. Zulkieflimansyah along with the Chairman of IMI/Indonesian Parliament H. Bambang Soesatyo as well as the CEO of Samota Enduro Gemilang Muhammad Ihsan Zulkieflimansyah and the Organizer of the MXGP of Indonesia and CEO of Sport Talenta Indonesia Happy Harinto among other local authorities.

