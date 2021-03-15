Mxgp Launches The Mxgp Store!

Infront Moto Racing is excited to reveal that the MXGP-Store is back, offering fans the perfect opportunity to get their hands on the official FIM Motocross World Championship merchandise!

The online store allows fans worldwide to get their hands on some awesome MXGP swag with just a click of a button! The all-new 2021 collection features t-shirts, hoodies, sweatshirts, women’s wear, kids wear, as well as accessories such as caps, beanies, socks, sunglasses, umbrella’s and much more!

To celebrate the unveiling of the new collection, MXGP Store are offering a special launch promotion, with fans receiving 15% off their first purchase, valid until 15th of April.

Along with the online store, fans can also purchase their MXGP goodies at every FIM Motocross World Championship event from a dedicated MXGP-Store structure at the track.

Shop the official MXGP Merchandise collection now at www.MXGP-Store.com!

