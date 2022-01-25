Infront Moto Racing is delighted to confirm that the FIM Motocross World Championship will return to the beloved Villa La Angostura on the 19th and 20th of March for the MXGP of Patagonia – Argentina.

MXGP is excited to return to the picturesque circuit in the province of Neuquén for the first time since 2019, when it last visited Argentina. The Grand Prix in Patagonia-Argentina has always been among the favourites for the fans, teams, riders and staff – for its wonderful scenery and supportive fans!

List of winners of the Argentinian Grand Prix since the first event held in 2015 include the likes of Max Nagl, Jeffrey Herlings, Tim Gajser, Pauls Jonass, Jorge Prado and Antonio Cairoli – and it will be interesting to see who will be victorious in 2022.

Infront Moto Racing is excited to head back overseas and celebrate the return of the MXGP of Patagonia-Argentina.

Tickets sales for the 2022 MXGP of Patagonia -Argentina will be online on February the 1st while tickets purchased for the 2020 MXGP of Patagonia – Argentina will be valid to be used this year.

An updated version of the 2022 MXGP calendar will be released in the next 24 hours.

For more news checkout our dedicated MXGP/MX2 News page

Or visit the official MXGP website mxgp.com

Follow us on social media:

Instagram: @superbikenews

Twitter: @mcindustry

Facebook: @superbikenews

Click here for more info on Arai Helmets

Click here for more info on Xena Security