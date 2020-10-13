Infront Moto Racing is delighted about the extension of contract for the MXGP of Russia until 2023, which confirms the FIM Motocross World Championship in Russia for the next three years.

The Russian MXGP has been an important part of the FIM Motocross World Championship calendar over the last several years, producing a warm atmosphere and even better racing. The continuity of the partnership is great news, as motocross continues to grow in Russia.

This season, the Russian Grand Prix was originally scheduled to take place on the 7th of June at the Orlyonok circuit, though due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the event was postponed to a later date and then to 2021 instead.

In most recent years, the Russian GP took place in Orlyonok, with the venue hosting the Junior Motocross World Championship back in 2016 which saw Jago Geerts victorious in the 125cc category, while Rene Hofer won in the 85’s and local hero Kirill Vorobyov winning the 65cc category. The following year the venue made its first appearance on the MXGP calendar, as the event was won by Pauls Jonass in MX2 and Clement Desalle in MXGP.

Since then, the Russian GP has been a regular on the racing calendar and will continue to be for the next three years. Infront Moto Racing is excited to return to Russian in 2021 and continue this wonderful partnership with the Organizer of the MXGP of Russia, the Motorcycle Federation of Russia (MFR).

