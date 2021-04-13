Infront Moto Racing is thrilled to announce a 5-year cooperation with MYLAPS Sports Timing, helping to promote the most diverse MX series in the world. A new year presents a new opportunity to bring MXGP to a next level. From the 2021 season the world’s best motocross riders will benefit from the latest innovations in timekeeping and race control.

Next to the most reliable and accurate timing system in the industry, MYLAPS will provide the series with 2-way communication and live tracking. This new technology, called X2 Link, will be rolled out soon, allowing race officials to send the flag status (like yellow flags) to the riders on their bikes or to signalling devices alongside the track in order to improve safety. Also, it will additionally give the opportunity to capture live data during the race and in the future, it will add the possibility for the teams, officials and for broadcasters to get more information, allowing the fans to have an unprecedented experience of the race.

Infront Moto Racing CEO David Luongo: ‘We are glad to partner with the worldwide expert and leader of timing and race control solution. The system will allow all the MXGP stakeholders to get more detailed information about the racing but also for us, as promotor of the sport, we will be able to develop more tools to bring new data to the fans during the event. We are very excited to start this new collaboration with MYLAPS and hope for a bright future together in MXGP.’

MYLAPS CEO Camiel Slaats: ‘We look forward to work together with MXGP and participate in the development of the sport. Infront is a reputed promotor in motorsports and we feel honoured to be their technical supplier. Our X2 platform offers enhanced race control, timekeeping, and telemetry features in one solution and we can’t wait to see it integrated in the MXGP operations.’

About MYLAPS Sports Timing

At MYLAPS we support racers, athletes, and events in creating their ultimate sports experience. Every year we capture the performance of over 20 million people all over the world. We develop accurate, reliable and easy-to-use technology to turn data into insights, progress, and fun. Founded in 1982, we have revolutionized the world of sports timing and race control with groundbreaking innovations and set the standard ever since. Our products and platforms are used at professional events like the Olympics and INDYCAR to countless local events around the corner.

About MXGP

MXGP is the official FIM Motocross World Championship promoted by Infront Motor Racing. Being the biggest international motocross events’ series, it features the world’s best MX riders, who all gather to compete across the most spectacular circuits around the globe in the hope of becoming FIM World Champion.

About Infront Moto Racing

Infront Moto Racing is the company that manages the exclusive television, marketing and promotional worldwide rights of the FIM Motocross World Championship, the FIM Motocross of Nations, the FIM Women’s Motocross World Championship, the FIM Veteran’s Motocross World Cup, the FIM Junior Motocross World Championship, the FIM Snowcross World Championship, the Motocross European Championship and the Motocross of European Nations.

