From 21st December 2020, owners of previous model year Street Triple and Tiger 800 models with TFT instruments will be able to upgrade their motorcycles with the My Triumph Connectivity System.

Thanks to the retrofit package that has been developed, customers will enjoy the following functionality on their bike:

Triumph’s ‘turn-by-turn’ navigation system, built with Google

Integrated GoPro control system

Music and phone operation

Bike status monitoring

Available for Street Triple (Model Year 2017 – 2019) and Tiger 800 (Model Year 2018 – 2019) equipped with TFT instruments – see below for details.

Retrofit for Speed Triple and Tiger 1200 will be available in 2021.

Triumph’s turn-by-turn navigation system, built with Google

The result of Google’s very first partnership with a premium motorcycle manufacturer, the My Triumph app works in conjunction with the My Triumph Connectivity System to provide live navigation on your motorcycle via the TFT instruments. Facilitated by an accessory fitted My Triumph Connectivity Module, the app allows you to wirelessly connect to your Triumph motorcycle via Bluetooth.

Free to download on both iOS and Android app stores, the My Triumph app allows easy route set-up, with access to hundreds of millions of Google points of interest and reliable, location aware search suggestions.

In addition, the built in what3words functionality can be used to navigate to an exact 3 metre square location anywhere in the World. The what3words technology has divided the world into 3 metre squares and given each one a unique what3words address, made up of three words from the dictionary.

Once started, clear turn-by-turn navigation instructions are presented on the TFT instruments, with voice guidance available through a Bluetooth headset if connected.

Integrated GoPro control system

Featuring the World’s first integrated motorcycle GoPro control system, the My Triumph Connectivity System allows the rider to effortlessly capture every moment of their ride. Intuitively access and control key GoPro functions through the motorcycle’s TFT instruments and left-hand switch cube.

Phone and music operation

Once paired to the My Triumph Connectivity System, key smartphone operations can be controlled by the rider. Make and receive calls, see SMS messages, and control your music through the left-hand switch cube, with clear notifications displayed on the TFT instruments, and audio transmitted through a Bluetooth headset if connected.

Monitor the status of your Triumph motorcycle

A dedicated My Garage feature in the My Triumph app presents key information about your motorcycle when connected via Bluetooth, including odometer, average fuel consumption, and time/distance to service.

Available from 21st December 2020

The My Triumph Connectivity System retrofit will be available from 21st December 2020 for the following models:

Model year 2017 – 2019 Street Triple R and Street Triple RS

Model year 2018 – 2019 Tiger 800 XRX, XCX, XRT, XCA, XRX LRH.

The retrofit package for Speed Triple and Tiger 1200 will be available in 2021.

Customers should contact their local Triumph dealer to fit the accessory module – https://www.triumphmotorcycles.co.uk/dealers/find-a-dealer

Checkout our review of the Triumph Street Triple