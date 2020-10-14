Easy to use smartphone app allows precise 4-stroke motocross engine and suspension customisation.

Following the launch of the 2021 motocross range, Husqvarna Motorcycles is pleased to announce the availability of the myHusqvarna app – an easy-to-use smartphone application that grants exact customisation of engine and suspension settings on all 2021 4-stroke and 2020 FC 450 Rockstar Edition models. Ensuring true performance can be tailored to suit individual riders of all abilities, the myHusqvarna app and accompanying bike-mounted Connectivity Unit also allow the management and storage of motorcycle set-up information.

Together with many other features the key highlights of the myHusqvarna app are two main engine modes – Prime and Advanced. These options let riders of all abilities accurately set-up their engine’s performance according to their specific requirements and track conditions.

Combining valuable input from Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing with extensive in-house research and testing, both modes give valuable set-up recommendations to support riders using the application. Additionally, in Prime mode riders have the possibility to adjust the level of traction control interference. The Advanced mode further permits modification of the engine brake, throttle response, traction and launch control, based on personal preferences.

The Suspension feature provides set-up recommendations for personalised and precise improvements. Depending on rider skill level, weight and track conditions the myHusqvarna app offers fork and shock set-up information.

The myHusqvarna app is available from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store with the bike-mounted Connectivity Unit available as a Husqvarna Motorcycles Technical Accessory.

Main features and benefits:

Creation of a virtual Garage where riders can modify, manage and store motorcycle set-up information.

The Engine feature allows customisation of engine behaviour, to suit personal rider preferences, while also giving valuable recommendations.

Adjustable settings and recommendations of the Engine mapping take terrain and track conditions into consideration.

The Suspension feature recommends suspension settings based on skill level and track conditions but also assists the rider in evaluating and setting the correct suspension SAG.

The myHusqvarna app is available from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

The all-new myHusqvarna app is available from the respective app stores for Apple iOS and Google Android phones from October onwards. For further details on the myHusqvarna app please refer to your national Husqvarna Motorcycles subsidiary or importer. Availabilities of the Connectivity Unit may differ from country to country.

If you would like to receive our headlines daily to your email inbox then sign up to our newsletter



Email address: Leave this field empty if you're human:

Podcasts Latest Episodes

Vroom – Your Motorsport Fix

Rock’N’Road a new podcast by Leona Graham



